Stop drug abuse – Nima “ghetto” youth urged

Young people residing in ghettos in Nima, Accra, have been assured of medical assistance and job opportunities to help them overcome addiction to drugs.

Moving from ghetto to ghetto, opinion leaders, youth activists, health professionals and business owners, engaged the youth on discussions on dangers of abusing drugs and importance of entrepreneurship.

Those willing to overcome the addiction were offered opportunity to be admitted at a rehabilitation centre for assistance and promised job opportunities.

The engagement, dubbed “Nima Ghetto Tour” was organised by Mr Abdul Fatahu Alhassan, a Youth/ Social activist in partnership with Afro-Arab Group and All Stars.

Mr Alhassan expressed concerns over the increasing cases of death of young people abusing drugs and advised them to desist from the habit and only take drugs prescribed by health professionals.

He thanked Afro-Arab and other partners for the support.

Alhaji Salamu Amadu, Chief Executive Officer and Group Chairman, Afro-Arab Group of Companies, said unemployment was one of the reasons for, which young people were abusing drugs.

Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, lauded the organisers for the initiative to help the youth.

He said he would support by sending those who needed help to the rehabilitation centre and urged the addicts to remain determined to come out of their situation.

Ms Davina Mohammed, a former drug addict, recounted how drugs negatively affected her health, relationship with family and loved ones, source of income and even led her into other social vices.

“Doing drugs will not help you in any way. It made me lose everything—money, family, friends,etc. It will make you a thief or liar if you are not one.

“ You will not have a focused life because you will always want to get money to do the drugs. Never give up on yourself and say you can’t quit. It is possible to stop it if you remain determined.”