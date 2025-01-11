Stop Early Campaigning; Not Unifying and Endangering the Party’s Fortune

By Let Truth Be Told Alliance (L.T.B.T.A.)

The humiliating defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections, with a staggering 1.7 million vote loss in the presidential race and only 88 parliamentary seats out of 276, is an undeniable call for deep introspection. Rather than addressing the root causes of this historic collapse, some party members have shamelessly begun pushing their self-serving agendas, campaigning for positions at constituency, regional, and national levels. This selfish behaviour is appalling, ill-timed, and utterly reckless.

At this critical juncture, the party needs problem-solvers, not position-chasers. The National Executive Council (NEC) and party executives must immediately take bold steps to curb this disgraceful trend. These individuals should be reminded that their political ambitions are meaningless if the party remains in shambles. What credibility do they think they will have as leaders of a broken organisation?

Their energy should be directed at helping to unravel and resolve the reasons behind this electoral disaster, not plastering their faces on posters for personal gain. The 2024 elections were a loud and clear rejection of the NPP by its supporters and sympathisers. The party failed to resonate with its core voters, lost trust, and, frankly, embarrassed itself on multiple fronts.

To those who think they can pretend this never happened and selfishly focus on their personal ambitions: shame on you. If you truly care about the NPP, you will channel your efforts into restoring the party’s dignity and trust with its supporters and sympathisers.

NEC must act decisively and ruthlessly. A public directive must be issued to halt all campaigns for party positions until a thorough post-mortem of the election defeat has been conducted, and actionable solutions have been identified. Those pushing their agendas in these dire times should be cautioned and, if necessary, sanctioned.

This is not the time for egos, fliers, and petty ambitions. The NPP is at a crossroads, and every member must prioritise the survival and rejuvenation of the party. Failure to do so will not only ruin any chance of a comeback in 2028 but will also consign the NPP to irrelevance.

The time to act is now; selfishness and indiscipline must not be tolerated. As former national chairman Peter Mac Manu has aptly pointed out, the NPP’s path to redemption lies in reflection, rebuilding, and strategically positioning itself for a potential comeback in 2028. This is not the time for photoshooting and personal aggrandisement, but for genuine introspection and collective effort to restore the party’s lost glory.

It’s imperative that the party acknowledges its shortcomings and works towards redemption. The NEC and party executives must take a firm stance against self-serving agendas and ensure that the party’s interests are prioritised. This is a critical moment for the NPP, and decisive action is necessary to prevent further decline.

Stephen Nana Boakye (Sky B)

