“Stop ElectroChem’s operations in the Ada Songor-Lagoon” – ASLA to government

Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA) has petitioned the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin to halt the activities of ElectroChem Ghana Limited in the Ada Songor Lagoon and immediately implement the Master Plan for salt production in the lagoon.

The group staged a demonstration on May 4, 2023, from Obra Sport in Accra to Independent Square where they presented their petition to the president’s and the speaker’s representatives, and addressed the media on issues emanating from the activities of ElectroChem in the Ada Lagoon.

Nene Dadebom Anim II, chief of Salom in the Ada West District who addressed the media mentioned that the petition has been signed by over 5000 people and hence admonished the president to be proactive in resolving the tension caused by ElectroChem Ghana Limited to ensure peace in the area.

“Our demand is the recommendation of the master plan for salt production in Ghana by the provisions of PNDC Law 287 drawn by the Mineral Commission; Inter-Ministerial Technical Teams and International Consultants on Salt Production from Cuba, ECIMCT be implemented to sustained peace and development in the Ada Traditional Area”, he cited.

According to him, land guards working for the salt production company, ElectroChem have inflicted several brutalities on the area’s chiefs, journalists, and indigents and prevented the land owners from winning salt in the lagoon as the source of their livelihood.

Asked about the condition of his subjects who have suffered from the land guards’ attack, he said: “Some are living with bullets in them whiles others continue to suffer chronic pains. We have absorbed their hospital bills and making sure they return to their normal health”.

Nene Dadebom who also doubled as Vice Chairman of ASLA has entreated the government to investigate the gross violation of human rights of the inhabitants living around the Songor Lagoon due to the several military and persistent raids on the communities.

He added; “The Ada Traditional Council has turned death eyes on our concern. Nothing is coming from their outfit meaning they take delight in their subjects going into slavery but we the chiefs are not ready to see our people suffer”

Nene Dadebom Anim II has anticipated that ASLA together with the chiefs, Elders and the youth of Songor Lagoon Basin will fiercely fight to restore the livelihood of the people from the private investor McDan Korley.

BY; Amedor Nicholas Tetteh