Stop Frustrating Elikplim Akurugu – Dome-Kwabenya NDC Executives Told

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, Mr Nurudeen Mohammed has cautioned its members, who aspire to be the party’s parliamentary candidates in the 2024 elections, to desist sabotaging the works of Elikplim Akurugu in Dome-Kwabenya constituency.

Mr Nurudeen Mohammed, also indicated that such campaigning activities in Dome-Kwabenya should cease immediately as the party is yet to formally open the period for internal party campaign activities.

“All individuals having the interest to contest as parliamentary candidates must respect the authorities of the Constituency Executive Committees (CEC) before, during and even after primaries. Some individuals who intend to contest for the party’s 2024 Parliamentary primaries are going round constituencies with sitting MPs instigating hatred and malice against them.”

He further urged all members of the party to desist from any activity that will bring the name of the party into disrepute.

“Let’s work together with a united front to rescue this nation from this insensitive NPP government before they move this country into a ditch” the statement concluded.