Stop Hiding COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Compensation From Ghanaians – Pressure Group tells government

A member of Peace, Freedom & Justice Lovers, Mr. Evans Tawiah has alleged that authorities in charge of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country are hiding a lot of information from the general public.

According to him, there is compensation to be given to people who experience side effects after taking the COVID-19 vaccination and have reported to the appropriate quarters.

Stressing that instead of authorities to educate the public as to how on this vaccine injury compensation can be accessed they have rather kept quiet for reasons best known to them.

Evans Tawiah, assumed that maybe authorities were of the belief that if the public get to know of existing compensation, they would not make any attempt to go for the vaccination with the notion that, the vaccine is not good.

Mr. Evans Tawiah, a member of the Steering Committee for Peace, Freedom, and Justice Lovers made this observation at a stakeholder dialogue with the media organized by Peace, Freedom, and Justice Lovers in Accra.

Adding that “it can also happen that some people just want to create some ghost names somewhere and go for the claims for their selfish interest”, he hinted.

The programme he indicated, makes compensation available to eligible individuals in 92 low- and middle-income countries without the need to resort to law courts.

According to Evans Tawiah, this is the first and only global vaccine injury compensation mechanism adding that, the programme is funded by a small levy on each dose supported by the Gavi COVAX AMC.

Addressing the media, a leading member of Peace Freedom Justice Lovers, Rev. Benjamin Grant added that President Akufo Addo and his government have imposed a vaccine mandate but cannot hold the manufacturers, suppliers, donors, and importers of the experimental vaccines who are responsible for any fatal side-effects that lead to the death of the vaccinated.

He pointed out that the manufacturers of those vaccines have forced governments around the world, including the Ghanaian government to absolve them from blame if the vaccinated suffer serious and fatal health consequences because they are not sure of their own vaccines.

Rev. Grant averred “Our crusade is to alert Ghanaians that irresponsible rule is a stark violation of the Directive Principles of State protecting the human rights of citizens from abuse and exploitation, and also a violation of the tenets of Ghana’s national motto of FREEDOM & JUSTICE.”

The campaign therefore strongly opposes the dumping of “BURUONIWAAWU VACCINES” like e-waste which causes adverse effects on the health of unsuspecting citizens who count on the President and the government to protect them from medical abuse by manufacturers, suppliers, donors, and importers whom the President cannot hold to account.

“We therefore strongly oppose enforcement without responsibility Playing on our intelligence, the government goes about claiming there is no vaccine mandate in the country, yet without proof of vaccination you can’t go to school, work, or get to certain institutions,” he stressed.

Rev. Ben Grant furthered that It was the American poet James Whitcomb Riley (1849 -1916) who wrote: “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck. The government can call their covid vaccine policy enforcement anything they like but it is still walking, swimming, and quacking as a mandate”.

This to him, studying the current global vaccine statistics, and the increase in the number of breakthrough cases, hospitalization, and deaths among the fully vaccinated, it has become abundantly clear that these gene therapy drugs are not necessary, and neither are they effective nor safe.

The recent data from the most vaccinated countries show they are the worst affected by the variants, a clear indication the drugs are a total failure.

According to the WHO’s latest report on the disease, there have been 154,891 infections and 1,357 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Their data shows a disease with about 99% recoverability. Is this a disease for the government to cause fear and panic and plan to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians, including children and pregnant women?

To Rev. Benjamin Grant, it is obvious the risk completely outweighs the benefits so the health minister and the GMA have a responsibility to inform the president and the public of the truth and nothing but the truth as OUR COURAGEOUS AND FRONTLINE DOCTORS have done.

“Our Courageous Frontline Doctors, who deal with COVID-19 cases daily, spoke out in the interest of the public driven by the oath they have taken as professional doctors. Instead of having an audience with these doctors to address their concerns, the Health Minister and the GMA president mocked at them.”

By: Bernard K DADZIE