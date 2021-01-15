The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has called for strict adherence to environmental sanitation by-laws in order to clean the city of filth.

The Assembly said the recent indiscriminate dumping of refuse by the citizenry was not healthy, considering the environmental consequences and huge cost associated with such practices.

“An offender is liable to a fine of 40 to 80 penalty units or three months imprisonment,” a statement signed by Ms Afia Konadu Aboagye, Public Relations officer of KMA.

Currently, the solid waste generated in the city stands at 1, 500 tonnes per day with Asafo, Central and Race Course Markets as major generators.

The Assembly, the statement said was overwhelmed by the huge refuse left at the Central Business District, especially in and around the new Kejetia Market facility and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Roundabout.

“By this statement, the general public is advised to abide by the KMA bye-laws on abatement of litter.

“We would also like to remind the public that anyone caught contravening this bye-law would face the full rigours of the law,” the Assembly cautioned.

The statement reminded the people to embrace the Assembly’s ‘Keep Kumasi Clean and Green’ initiative to enhance the beauty of Ghana’s second largest city.