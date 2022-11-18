Stop Open defecation – M-CODe

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) has asked the populace to stop the practice of open defecation, urging them to respect their dignity.

As the international community marks World Toilet Day on November 19, M-CODe, has, in a statement signed by Mr. Francis Ameyibor, its National Convener, described open defecation as an affront to the dignity of mankind and demeaning of the status of humans.

World Toilet Day 2022 focuses on the impact of the sanitation crisis on groundwater.

This observance, mark annually since 2013, acknowledges the importance of toilets facilities and raises awareness of the 3.6 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation.

The campaign slogan for World Toilet Day 2022 is; “Making the Invisible Visible.”

M-CODe expressed concern that in the 21st Century a section of Ghanaians both in rural and urban communities continue to practice open defecation, stressing that “this is unacceptable and all must work together to confront the problem to eliminate open defecation and make Ghana open defecation free state”.

M-CODe called on traditional leaders, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, religious leaders, civil society organizations, and political establishments to work toward open defecation free society.

The Coalition also urged pressure groups, youth movements, gender advocates, and other stakeholders to vigorously stand against open defecation, noting that the lack of toilet facilities in communities could impact on the health of a people and increase pressures on the public purse, whilst impacting the environment as well.

M-CODe, however, commended social workers and various activists across the country who are striving to make basic human rights and needs accessible to remote regions and low-income populations.

The coalition emphasized that it the Toilet Day is marked to draw attention to the ills of society and ensure health and hygiene for all.

The statement said M-CODe would continue to monitor to ensure that existing policies and programmes related to the fight against open defecation were being implemented effectively; and promote the access to toilets through the provision of household and institutional facilities.

M-CODe would also challenge institutions connected to the fight against open defecation to work harder through sustained publications and public discussions, and challenge non-performing regions and districts to be more aggressive in the fight against open defecation.

“M-CODe will intensify public sensitization against open defecation through community outreach programmes and other events and celebrate open defecation-free communities and hard-working individuals and institutions in the fight against open defecation,” the statement said.