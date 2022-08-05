Stop patronizing food in filthy environment

Mr Humphrey Brandt, the Deputy Bono Regional Environmental and Sanitation Officer has advised the public against buying food in filthy environments.

He said food sold at filthy and unhygienic joints could probably be contaminated and exposed consumers to infectious diseases.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Brandt said the Regional Environmental Health Unit in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) had intensified enforcement in ensuring food vendors, including restaurants and chop bars operated in a hygienic environment.

He indicated that joints where there were food vendors who refused to undertake the required periodic health screening to check their blood status against diarrhea, hepatitis ‘A’ and typhoid would be closed.

“We will not allow any vendor who fails to do the periodic and compulsory health screening, to operate in the region,” Mr Brandt warned.

On waste disposal, he expressed concern about rapid urbanization and population growth, which were contributing to increase in refuse generation and called on the Municipal and District Assemblies to help in maintaining proper waste management in the region.

Mr Brandt enumerated a number of challenges including lack of vehicles, tools and equipment to desilt choked drains as well as inadequate personnel and called on the government to adequately resource the unit in its efforts towards promoting a healthy environment.