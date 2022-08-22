Stop Playing Politics With Andrew Donkor’s Death – Ellembelle NPP Tells Kofi Buah

The Ellembelle constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has descended heavily on the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Kofi Buah for playing politics with the sudden death of Andrew Donkor at the premises of the magistrate court in Nkroful.

The sad incident occurred when some residents who went to work on Adamus Resources Limited’s mining concession and were arrested.

There ensued some confrontations between the members of the Security leading to the death of Andrew Donkor, an NPP Polling Station Secretary.

Meanwhile, at a press conference held by the party executives in the constituency, they expressed great disappointment in the MP whose recent actions prove nothing but an attempt to play politics with Andrew Donkor’s death.

They noted that, the MP who waited after the incident on April 1, 2022, did not deem it appropriate to assist the family in any way but suddenly, jumped to court three days to Andrew Donkor’s funeral, claiming to be fighting for compensation for the family.

They averred that, the MP is inciting the community against the NPP.

“Enough is enough,” they said and indicated that the MP Kofi Buah has used “cheap” ways of winning elections and that this time around, such cheap politics of his cannot work.

What amazed the people the more is when the MP came to the late Andrew Donkor’s funeral in a company od brass band and claimed he is helping the family, the Bokazo community and the whole Ellembelle, and that he was going to court to get compensation to the family.

According to the NPP constituency executives, what the people need is not compensation but land to work on and that their resolve to work led to the class with Adamus mining.

They believe that should the MP channel his energies into helping the community acquire land to operate, there would not be needless deaths for him to go to court to seek compensation.

They however stressed that Hon Kofi Buah who has served the constituency for eight years has failed the people and he is using the death of Andrew Donkor as a face-saving situation to make amends but that “won’t work.”

“He should rather think of the people and help them get lands to operate than seeking the death for their deaths for him to go get compensation. For him to go to court is needless,” they stressed.