The Asafoatse of Weija, Nii Ayi Pampaku I has bemoaned the indiscriminate sale of farmlands for residential purposes.

According to him, the menace if not stopped would result in a food shortage in the nearest future.

He also averred that the way people are not getting into farming because of unavailable lands is worrying and that certain chiefs have made it their priority to sell every single piece of land the moment they ascend the throne.

He believes that the situation is gradually turning prospective farmers away, and will cause a food shortage in the near future.

According to Nii Ayi Pampaku, the government’s planting for food and jobs is a good initiative, but without available lands, in most parts of Greater Accra, the people will not feel its relevance.

He also urged the government to acquire more lands in various communities which it can use to implement the planting for food and jobs initiatives.

He averred that government must also assist communities that have hands by helping residents with farm inputs so as to grow crops to feed the nation.

Nii Ayi Pampaku said although the planting for food and jobs initiative is a laudable one, farmers’ welfare is also paramount.

“Farmers who are struggling to feed their families are frequently forced to choose between short-term survival and longer-term economic and environmental sustainability – between buying food or fertilizer, for example, or between growing subsistence food or potentially profitable commercial crops.

The sale of land for residential purposes led to a significant loss of by food-insecure smallholders, who were unable or unwilling to shift from subsistence production to cash crops.”

He mentioned that secured and available lands will help boost food production in the country for all of us.