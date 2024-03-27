Stop speeding and follow speed limits to save lives- NRSA to drivers

Speed directly influences the risk of a crash as well as severity of injuries sustained and the likelihood of death resulting from a crash on the roads across the country.

Speed management remains one of the biggest challenges facing road practitioners in the country and therefore called for a concerted, long term, multidisciplinary response in the road and transport space in the country.

It is for these reasons that the National Road Safety Authority(NRSA) in partnership with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) with support from the Bloomberg Philanthropist initiates for Global road safety launched the “stop speeding mass media campaign to sensitize drivers on the need to follow speed limits.

It is against these background that the National Road Safety Authority(NRSA) have launched the 2024 stay Alive for Easter Campaign for the need for drivers to reduce their speed on the roads under the theme “stop speeding, stay alive”.

The Acting Director General of NRSA Ing. David Osafo Adonteng said the campaign is a coordinated with massive speed enforcement safety to record fewer crashes and fatalities, adding that speed limits are in place to keep all road users safe.

He said speed management is essential to improve road safety and explained that the latest status summary reports released by the John Hopkins International Injury and Research Units shows that in Accra and Kumasi 92% and 88% of drivers speed respectively and therefore call on stakeholders in the road safety value chain to work towards reducing speeds on the roads.

The ‘stop speeding’ campaign was developed as a results of data that showed prevalence of speeding on roads in the country.” he said pointing out that data have it that cars and SUV’s speed the most and pedestrains are the most affected during crashes.

“The Acting Director General sound a note of warning that NRSA and Police MTTD will ruthlessly deal with drivers whose careless driving will lead to unnecessary deaths on the roads”, he warned.

Report by Ben LARYEA