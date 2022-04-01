Stop The Atrocities Against Persons With Autism -Serwaa Quaynor

Mrs Serwaa Quaynor, mother of a 39-year-old man living with autism, has called on the Government to put in place measures to prevent society from committing atrocities against children with autism and other disabilities.

“These children do not have a voice and someone has to be responsible for them and speak for them,” she said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the Autism Awareness Month, celebrated in April.

Mrs Quaynor, also the Founder and Director of the Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre, said this in reaction to a recent article in the media where a two-year-old boy was buried alive in the Central Region.

She said but for the intervention of the police the child would have died.

“This is not the only case that we have heard of. What about the ones being given concoctions and being poisoned slowly to death, these stories span across the country, who do we cry out to?”

Mrs Quaynor urged the Government to prioritise the interests of children with autism and other disabilities and put in place policies that supported them and their families.

Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Autism Day on April 2 with the Autism Community designating the whole of April as Autism Awareness Month.