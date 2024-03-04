Stop the Attacks On Fifi Kwetey – Nogokpo Overlords Warm Stephen Atubiga

The overlords and other stakeholders of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have sent a strong warning to Stephen Atubiga and some New Patriotic Party (NPP) surrogates in the Northern Region to immediately put a stop to attacks on Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Their warning comes in the wake of recent comments made by Atubiga on social media including Facebook and Tik Tok seeking to berate the NDC General Secretary and warning him never to step foot into the Northern region, after the later held a press conference at which he pointed out some inaccuracies in Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s recent policy statement, further describing the Vice President as a disgrace to Northerners to buttress a point.

A statement signed by William Amuzu-Agbodzalu, spokesperson for the Nogokpo overlords and copied to the media reads: “Our son Fifi Kwetey is from Nogokpo land which stands on truth and for that matter, he cannot see truth and not say it. The land is not established on lies and for that matter our son cannot endorse lies over the truth.

We have all observed the inaccuracies our son Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey pointed out from Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s policy statement recently,” the statement said.

It added: “What our son said was the truth, and that cannot warrant any political attack on him by twisting the whole matter in a political atmosphere to create tribal bigotry.

According to our tradition and culture, anyone who is not always truthful and accountable to his or her society is a disgrace to his people or community.

When our son Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said that Dr Bawumia was a disgrace to Northerners because he is not truthful and accountable to his own people, we can say our son is not guilty because he is demonstrating the good tradition and cultural discipline he received at home.

Our son Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey is from a well disciplined town called Nogokpo which is not noted for lies and he will always say the truth for other politicians to emulate in these crucial moments coupled with the bad economy and severe hardships Ghanaians are currently grappling with under the NPP,” the statement added.

It continued: “We are solidly behind our son Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey for trumpeting the political truth and if anyone has any doubts about what he is saying, the person can come to Nogokpo so we all establish who is, or is not saying the truth.

We were in this country when Dr Bawumia called President John Mahama a disgrace to the North, which according to him was because Mahama was corrupt. Seven years have passed and that has been proven to be a lie.

He also said he had all the answers to the economy and he will help transform the economy in 18 months. The economy has rather collapsed under him.

We have seen lot more unfulfilled and unrealistic promises that were made by the current Vice President, Dr. Bawumia of the NPP government which has landed us Ghanaians where we are today.

We also saw how the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, after creating bad economic woes sharply denied President Akufo-Addo in public, that he is just a mere mate to him and not the driver which is another disgrace to Northerners,” the statement indicated.

“As the traditional leaders who stand on truth, we shall not sit by silently for any politician to deceive us and Ghanaians during this 2024 general elections.

We are appealing to all political leaders to do their campaign devoid of lies and insults, but rather with messages of truth coupled with realistic and achievable policies which can bring a transformational agenda and change to the life of Ghanaians, especially the youth.

Once again, we call for peace before, during and after the 2024 general elections,” the statement concluded.