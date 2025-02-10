Stop the Blame Game: Rockstone Urges Compassion for Kwadee

Hiplife icon Reggie Rockstone has stepped into the fray of a heated debate over the state of fellow musician Okomfour Kwadee, urging Ghanaians to replace criticism with genuine support.

Amid mounting public outcry—where some have faulted the music industry and organizations like MUSIGA for neglecting Kwadee in his destitute state—Rockstone took to Instagram to challenge the narrative. He argued that pointing fingers at industry players does little to help Kwadee, who has long been a beloved figure in Ghanaian music.

In a passionate post, Rockstone questioned what the public is actively doing beyond their online chatter, remarking that if anyone should show the emotion that is being expressed, it should be those who have enjoyed Kwadee’s music for years. “I’ve seen some talk on Twitter and around, and it feels like everyone is just pointing fingers,” he said. “Instead of blaming the industry, why not help him? What are you doing besides just talking?” His words reflect a call to shift the focus from assigning blame to taking meaningful steps—be it through prayers, financial support, or acts of kindness—to lift Kwadee out of his current struggles.

Rockstone, widely known as the “Grandfather of Hiplife,” also highlighted that his own journey has been defined by helping others, urging fans and fellow musicians alike to extend a hand of support. He stressed that the complexities of Kwadee’s situation demand human love rather than baseless accusations, reminding everyone that the artist’s challenges run deeper than what is visible on social media or in public discourse.

Kwadee, celebrated for hits such as “Abrantie” and “Ofie Nipa,” has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and is currently with his family in the Upper East Region. Rockstone’s heartfelt appeal calls for a united response that not only recognizes the artist’s contributions but also addresses the real challenges he faces. In doing so, he reminds Ghanaians that in times of hardship, compassion and tangible support are far more effective than criticism and finger-pointing.

See the post below: