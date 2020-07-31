Bossu Kule, manager for Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Sister Afia has warned Ghanaian bloggers, entertainment pundits, Television and Radio presenters to quell the habit of comparing his artiste to other female artistes.

In a facebook post, Bossu Kule said his artiste can not be compared with other female artiste.

Bossu Kule believes that some industry players are fake in the sense that all they do is to compare Sista Afia to other female artistes forgetting that not even the five fingers of the hand are not equal and that Sista Afia has no competitor.

“Sista Afia has achieved a lot in her music career. For Sarkodie to feature her on his album proved how great she is.

“She has performed more concerts both locally and internationally and has had successful features in and outside Ghana.

“The likes of Becca and Efya inspire Sista Afia to push more and aside these hardworking and highly recognized talents, none of these girls can show Sista Afia nothing,” he said,

He added that Sista Afia has been giving a helping hand to some of these girls they are comparing her with: doing free verses, inspiring and paying for video shoots for the female artistes and even performing for free at their concerts.

Describing his artiste, Bossu Kule said that Sista Afia is very confident and produces only good music. He also added that even Sista Afia’s whack songs are better than these female artistes she is compared to.

Sista Afia has over the years proven to be one of the best female musicians in Ghana, by working with big names in and outside Ghana including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Victor AD, Patoranking, Eddy Kenzo, Bisa Kdei, Lucky Mensah, among others.

She has performed on all the big stages in Ghana, UK, USA, Canada and more.

Source: Simon Asare

