Stop the falsehood about Cathedral Board Members – Kusi Boateng

Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, has called on the public to disregard false rumours being spread by critics that members of the board have resigned.

He said false rumours by critics of the construction of the monument had affected contributions from the public towards the project, which was encouraging from the onset.

“The way we were climbing from the onset was marvellous, it was amazing, but the moment politicisation and false messages were given out, the contribution of the people started coming down,” he told the media at a press conference organised by the Kumasi Council of Christian Churches.

“The issue of members resigning is 100 per cent false. No member of the Board of the Cathedral has resigned or is ready to resign.”

“We are even stronger now and more resolute that this cathedral will be built at all costs.”

“Let me categorically state this, the only person that had indicated that, for personal reasons, he wanted to stay back was Dr Mensa Otabil….” he explained, adding that “and we were not ashamed, we came publicly to say it.”

Prophet Kusi Boateng said: “Dr Mensa Otabil up till date is always on phone with us and bringing suggestions and telling us what should be done.”

“We should have taken his name from our website, but we were so much into so many things, and it became an oversight.”

Prophet Kusi Boateng was confident that support from Christians and Ghanaians in general and the international community in building the National Cathedral would change the dynamics of the tourist industry.

He gave an assurance that the Kumasi Council of Christian Churches would support and give their best in the construction of the state-of-the-art edifice.

He said the legitimacy and success of the project was dependent on the support of the church, and the extent to which they could anchor the national Cathedral.