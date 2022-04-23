Stop The Fearmongering; Ghana Won’t Experience Food Shortage Under Dr Akoto

– FRIENDS OF AKOTO TO MAHAMA, GAWU, PEASANT FARMERS ASSOCIATION AND OTHERS

It has come to our notice that, Ghana Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU), without considering the Medium Term Development Plan (2022-2025) which was developed by the various MMDAs in collaboration with NDPC, have stated that “Food shortage may hit Ghana in 2023”.

We are not interested in the basis of such assertion since their predictions over the years have not come to reality. First of all, we the Friends of Akoto will extend our profound gratitude to GAWU regardless of the inaccuracies that have characterised their reportage. We want to categorically remind GAWU and the general Ghanaian public on the various reports issued, based on our food security as a country. These are the reports:

1. Ghana to experience food shortage next year – Mahama (GhanaLynk. September 9, 2021)

2. Agric Ministry- Ignore “Scaremonger” Mahama over imminent food shortage- asaaseradio. com (September 10, 2021)

3. Don’t dismiss caution about possible food shortage- GAWU – citinewsroom. com (September 10, 2021).

4. There could be food shortage and price hikes next year- Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana backs Mahama- myjoyonline. com (September 10, 2021).

5. Food shortage likely to hit Ghana in 2022- Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (GhanaWeb September 2021).

The above reports were published in September 2021. However, we are in 2022 but Ghana is not facing food shortage as predicted by former president Mahama, GAWU and Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana. We, however, acknowledge the insignificant hikes in food prices due to the economic downturn caused by various factors such as COVID-19, Rusian-Ukraine war, increase in international prices of fertilizer, crude oil and freight charges.

Fast forward in April 11, 2022, it was reported by nairametrics. com that “Bigger food crisis is looming in Africa”. In this reportage, 33 countries were listed to be in danger of food shortage and are requesting for external food support due to the Russian-Ukraine War, high International cost of fertilizer production, high prices of crude oil and high international freights charges. However, Ghana is not part of the 33 countries due to our strong agricultural policies. In this report the following were stated as suggested solutions:

a. Protecting domestic producers and consumers

b. Providing better storage facilities

c. Pan African Partnership

The dynamics in the above report point to the fact that, the Agricultural Ministry under Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is doing marvellously well to help Ghana remain food-secured. Some of the various policies being put in place are:

1. Planting for Food and Jobs

2. Youth In Innovative Agriculture under the Ghana Cares Obaatanpa Programme

3. One Village One Dam

4. Ghana Irrigation Programme

5.One District One Warehouse

Going through the various reports and the current food status of Ghana as we wait for bumper harvest, it is easy to conclude that, GAWU has no credibility when it comes to their reportage on food security. None of their assertions has come to reality likewise their prediction on food shortage in 2023.

Nonetheless, the Agric Minister in the person of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is working tirelessly to ensure that Ghanaians enjoy food security now and the years yet to come.

Thank you.