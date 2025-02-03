Stop The Lies …Group To Daniel Keshi Bessey Over Electrochem

Recent events have brought to light allegations against Daniel Keshi Bessey, the Member of Parliament for Sege, concerning his purported role in inciting actions against Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the McDan Group operating in Ada.

On January 9, 2025, Electrochem Ghana Limited’s facility in Ada was attacked by armed individuals wielding cutlasses and firearms. The assailants vandalized property, stole office supplies, and looted large quantities of salt from the warehouse. Some employees were injured during the raid, which disrupted operations and caused significant financial losses.

The attack was linked to a statement made by Hon. Daniel Keshi Bessey. On December 1, 2024, he allegedly stated that “once President Mahama is sworn they would take over the Songhor.” Such utterances have created fear, panic, and heightened insecurity in the Ada Traditional Area.

Insider information revealed another plan to attack Electrochem Ghana Limited’s facility, but for the presence of the police and military, the attack hasn’t been in fruition.

The actions of assailants allegedly backed by Hon Bessey and other political figures are unlawful and detrimental to the progress and development of Ada, its environs and Ghana at large. We call on the relevant security agencies to conduct a swift and thorough investigation into these allegations.

The continuous violent raids threaten the safety of employees and the stability of Ghana’s business environment. Government and law enforcement agencies need to take immediate and decisive action to apprehend those responsible and to enhance security measures to protect businesses across the country.

These developments have raised concerns about the security of private investments in the region and the potential impact of political rhetoric on community actions. The situation underscores the need for responsible leadership and dialogue to ensure the safety and prosperity of all stakeholders involved.

JESUITS OF GADAŊME