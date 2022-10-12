Stop using tricks to extort money from people – Apostle Nyamekye

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has cautioned ministers of the gospel, pastors, and evangelists, against the use of tricks to extort money from people.

They must step-up and have a new plan of raising monies for their ministry, keep their conscience clean and have spiritual receptivity to gain the respect and trust of the people.

They must also renounce deception, and not distort the word of God, while helping to change the image of the present generation of ministers.

Apostle Nyamekye gave the advice at a prayer meeting held in Kumasi for ministers of the gospel, church leaders and reverend ministers to seek the face of God and ensure the success of the Asanteman Great Gospel Crusade, which is to be held in Kumasi from the 10th to the 13th of November 2022.

The crusade would be led by Daniel Kolenda, an evangelist of the International Mission Team of Christ for all Nations (CfaN).

The Asanteman Great Gospel Crusade aims at winning about two million souls for Christ and it is expected to be attended by over 200 evangelists and leaders of churches and Ministers of the God.

It would also serve as a catalyst to send great revival to the masses.

Apostle Nyamekye noted that the spiritual character of Ministers of God should be able to mould and win the souls of the present generation for God.

He said though there was a new revival regarding the influx of ministers of the gospel, the “evil is reigning over good.”

Apostle Nyamekye lamented that due to the character of some so-called Ministers, people do not revere Ministers of God any longer and called for an image change for them to be respected and be able to change society for the kingdom of God.

He urged the ministers to be prayerful to help grow their ministries to become powerful to win more souls for Christ.

Reverend Benson Sarfo Kantanka, Chairman of the Board of Advisors, Asanteman Great Gospel Crusade, said ministers of the gospel had an unfinished agenda, and thus, they must reach all the country with the word of God.

They must all work together to bring glory to God in the region.

Rev. John Darko, Executive Director of CfaN Africa, said the solution to the problems in the country could not be found politically, but would be the gospel of Christ which could bring peace to the country and the world.