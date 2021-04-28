Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, the Omanhene of Lower Dixcove traditional area has called on the people of the Ahanta West Municipality to support the leadership of the assembly to realize the development aspirations of the Municipality.

“Don’t pull leadership down, stop the anonymous letters to authorities and if you think you have a degree or higher education use it now to support Ahanta to development… your time will surely come”, he added.

Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX said this when the Ambassadors for Peace and Justice Foundation Ghana, presented a special award to Mrs. Henrietta Mary Eyison, the MCE for the Ahanta West Municipality for her Sterling leadership within the Municipality.

The Paramount Chief said, the MCE, a proud native of the Ahanta land had demonstrated knowledge of work, competence as well as good leadership over the period.

He said, “We can all be Chief Executives, but one at a time…this is her time, let’s retain her for progress”.

On assembly members and traditional ruler’s relations, the Paramount Chief called on them to appreciate authorities in that regard and reason with them in order to win their trust and support.

“You are representing the people…if you make yourselves Lords, you will not get the cooperation of the people”, he added.