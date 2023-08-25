Storey building collapse in Abuja kills two

At least two people were confirmed dead and 35 others pulled out alive from the debris of a two-story building that collapsed late Wednesday in a district of Abuja, the Nigerian capital, a rescue agency official said Thursday.

The collapsed structure reportedly served both commercial and residential purposes in the Garki district of Abuja, Abass Idriss, head of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, which led the rescue operation, told reporters.

The rescued victims have been sent to a local hospital for medical attention, Idriss said.

According to him, the rescue operation had been concluded and all victims were successfully pulled out of the rubble. This is followed by ongoing demolition of the structure and surrounding buildings.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Nigeria. Local experts blame them on aging structures, non-compliance with building planning and regulations, and the use of substandard materials during construction.