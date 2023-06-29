Stories of change: Agroecology as climate adaptation approach in Africa

As our world grapples with the profound implications of the climate crisis, the challenges faced by local African communities resonate with particular urgency. The climate crisis strikes at the very heart of these communities, destabilizing their fundamental pillars of existence – agriculture and food systems. The situation is grim, and the stakes are high. We stand at a critical juncture where we are called to reflect, reassess and respond.

Today, the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) is proud to launch a new book titled “Stories of Change: Agroecology as Climate Adaptation Approach”. This crucial work is a compilation of 13 powerful stories from 8 African countries, shedding light on how they are promoting agroecology as a viable, sustainable response to the climate crisis.

Throughout the continent, climate change’s effects have led to volatile food prices, diminished incomes, and a decrease in agriculture production by up to 50%. Extreme weather disrupts the delicate balance of crops, livestock, and water supply, all while the majority of Africa’s workforce is employed within this precarious sector.

The book reveals the reality that we are faced with serious questions concerning our future – questions about our soil, our food, our seeds, and our water resources. More importantly, it draws our attention to the people at the heart of this crisis – the African communities that bear the brunt of these transformations.

Far too often, solutions offered to mitigate these challenges not only fall short but also exacerbate long-term issues. Predominantly industrial agricultural methods continue to erode the very fabric of our ecosystems, all under the banner of progress and productivity. Yet, at the heart of this storm lie not only the victims but the emerging heroes.

“Stories of Change” is a testament to the potential of these heroes. AFSA champions agroecology as the sustainable adaptation and mitigation solution to the climate crisis in Africa. Agroecology empowers local food producers, helping them reclaim their autonomy over food systems, protect their communities, and uphold the right to nutritious and diverse food for all Africans.

This publication doesn’t just present cold, hard facts; it aims to humanise agroecology. It brings to life the benefits of agroecology for food producers, consumers, youth and women through vivid narratives, ultimately demonstrating its potential as a community-led, sustainable response to the climate crisis in Africa.

As we share these transformative stories with you today, we encourage you to engage, learn, and disseminate this book widely so that it serves not only as a source of knowledge but also as an impetus to action.