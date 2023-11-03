Storm Ciaran kills two, cuts mobile service for a million in France

At least two people were killed and 16 others injured on Thursday in France as storm Ciaran whipped the country, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

He said the first death caused by the disastrous weather in France was a truck driver.

According to the French daily Le Figaro, the second victim was a man who had fallen from his balcony in Le Havre as the storm lashed the region.

The storm also disrupted mobile communication network in France, affecting hundreds of signal towers and at least a million mobile subscribers, said French Minister Delegate in charge of telecommunication Jean-Noel Barrot on his X account.

As strong gales damaged infrastructure, thousands of homes suffered a blackout, particularly in the regions of Brittany and Normandy. French electricity supplier Enedis confirmed that by 6:00 p.m., more than 684,000 households were still waiting for power supply to resume.

Railway service was also disrupted, and Transport Minister Clement Beaune called on citizens to limit their train travels on Thursday and Friday. The French national railway company SNCF said that falling trees and branches had blocked rail tracks and caused several incidents.

Storm Ciaran started to hit France Wednesday evening. Strong gales of almost 150 km per hour were reported in the western regions on Thursday. Several regions are still on high alert over possible violent winds, floods, thunderstorms and flooding Friday.