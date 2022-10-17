Stormzy announces new album ‘This Is What I Mean’

Stormzy announced his much-anticipated third album titled ‘This Is What I Mean’ and unveils track list set for release globally on November 25, 2022, via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope.

The British rapper returning to social media after a three-year break unveiled the album’s cover picture on October 12, 2022, on his Instagram page.

The cover showed a letter placed on a doorstep, inscribed with the words ‘This Is What I Mean.’ The artwork also reveals the album’s track list.

The rapper describes the track list as “an intimate love letter to music and one that showcases intensely personal and lyrical themes which lay bare the vulnerabilities, regret, frailties, healing, joy and triumph in a manner and to an extent that reframes the notion of what rap artists traditionally might do and be”.

The tracklist includes the following: Fire + Water, This Is What I Mean, FireBabe,

Please Need You, Hide & Seek, My Presidents Are Black, Sampha’s Plea

Holy Spirit, Bad Blood, I Got My Smile Back, and Give It To The Water.

Stormzy stands not only as one of Britain’s most accomplished rappers, but one of its most accomplished musicians of any genre and a cultural icon.

With his new record, he’s delivered an undeniable modern classic, effortlessly condensing several disparate styles and genres into music which thrillingly broaches any gap between personality, hip-hop, and more.