StorONE Sails into EMEA Markets via Strategic Distribution Agreement with Spinnakar Ltd.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StorONE, the software-defined enterprise storage platform company, today announced it has signed a strategic distribution agreement with Spinnakar Ltd. to bring StorONE’s pioneering platform for deploying any combination of workloads (file, block, object), supporting all storage protocols, and utilizing any mix of media and applications to the EMEA market.

StorONE continues to actively build its global customer base by partnering with select distributors that can drive engaging go-to-market initiatives, increase adoption rates and service accounts. Spinnakar’s focus on bringing the top emerging technologies for cloud, data center and security to the EMEA market and its approach to redefining the value of distribution make it an ideal partner to help organizations maximize data protection and minimize TCO through the delivery of StorONE’s Enterprise Storage Platform.

“Our approach is to have a community of complimentary vendors as part of our portfolio so that we can offer end users the greatest breadth of emerging technologies to satisfy their cloud, data center and security needs,” said Gerard Brophy, Managing Director of Spinnakar. “StorONE’s software-defined storage platform ticks off many of the checkboxes we look for in evaluating new opportunities. We look forward to leveraging StorONE’s technology to help our customers achieve the performance, protection and workload placement they need at an attractive cost-point.”

The S1 Enterprise Storage Platform simplifies organizations’ storage infrastructures while dramatically reducing costs. It provides IT professionals with a solution that exceeds the objectives of software-defined storage, creating a storage platform the meets all present storage needs and is ready for future innovation. The platform is also protocol independent, including fibre, iSCSI, NFS, SMB and S3. All benefits of the Enterprise Storage Platform are available on-premises or in the cloud and come with the same enterprise-class feature set, driven by the same interface, which significantly reduces the cost of storage operations.

“Spinnakar brings tremendous value to StorONE by leveraging their distribution channel and end-user relationships to ensure our Enterprise Storage Platform reaches organizations throughout the EMEA that need advanced cloud and data center technologies,” said Gal Naor, CEO and co-founder of StorONE. “Spinnakar has the expertise and knowledge we seek in partners to ensure that the full value of our platform is able to be deployed in the most-challenging IT environments. The S1 portfolio of products slips seamlessly into existing infrastructure while extracting maximum performance and providing a complete feature set. We feel this is going to be an excellent partnership with value for both parties and customers alike.”

About StorONE

StorONE is transforming software-defined storage with a new class of SDS that completely redefines expectations in performance, results, functionality, convenience, and cost. StorONE’s founders are entrepreneurs with a proven track record of success and are backed by top-tier industry luminaries and strategic investors. StorONE provides enterprise-class storage software that delivers full functionality, high performance, and unmatched data reliability.

With more than 50 patents awarded in its first seven years of deep technical development, StorONE is completely changing the perception of storage, from an IT cost center, to a resource that provides organizations with key competitive advantages. StorONE is headquartered in New York, with offices in Texas, Tel Aviv and Singapore. Additional information about StorONE is available at https://www.storone.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Spinnakar Ltd.

Spinnakar is a data-first specialist IT distributor, established to drive value for partners with a portfolio of complementary market leading and emerging vendors. As the growth in technologies generating and harvesting data increases exponentially, the management, storage and security of data is an ever-growing business challenge. Data Lakes will drown companies who ignore the inevitable. Spinnakar support resellers and enable their customers to consume disruptive and innovative data-centric technologies and services that address this ever-growing data challenge.

