The fate of over 200 candidates who will be beginning their Basic Education Certificate Examinations on Monday, September 14 have resorted to using canoes to cross to Saboba to write their examinations.

This is because torrential rains within the week have swamped the bridges on river Jamboabo, making it impassable to the district capital.

While the brave ones are daring with canoes on river Jamboabo after Wapuli community, there is the likelihood that some may not join for fear of getting drown with the canoes.

In all 1,662 candidates made up 885 boys and 777 girls from 39 Junior High Schools in Saboba District are writing the examinations this year.

Mr. George Kitingyaab Bingrini the Saboba District Chief Executive announced this at the bank of Jamboabo River to monitor the crossing of candidates by canoe.

Some of the Schools include; Kpalba EP, Demon D.A, Namongbalni D.A, Wapuli D.A, Yankazia S.D.A, Wapuli R/C, Ogando D.A, Boakol S.D.A Junior High Schools amongst others.

Mr Bingrini said it was the first time they had such floods in the District and the Assembly had to arrange for canoes to use to cross some of the candidates whose communities were affected to enable them get to Saboba the examination centre.

He said although it was frustrating the candidates had to go through the waters to join the canoes and wished them good luck in their exams.

He said the Yendi to Saboba through the Kpalba steel bridge was awarded on contract to a contractor but because of the floods he could not start work.

Mr. Jumah Yakubu the Saboba District Coordinating Director who accompanied the District Chief Executive said the Assembly had to buy large quantity of Live Jackets for the candidates to wear and cross river Jamboabo to ensure their safety of the candidates.

Master John Jagri , a candidate told the GNA that although it was dangerous with the canoes, they had no other option than to use it.

Two vehicles, a Benz bus and a cargo truck which tried to cross the river through the Bailey bridge got stuck in the flood and would remain there until the water subsides.