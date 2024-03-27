Stranded Ghanaian Students In UK Await Stipend Payments

Source: Kwame Ampedu Dacoster

In a concerning development, Ghanaian students enrolled in academic programmes in the United Kingdom through the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat for the 2023/2024 academic year, are encountering significant challenges due to delayed stipend payments for over six months since arrival. The situation has escalated to a critical point, with many students facing imminent expulsion from their academic pursuits amidst growing financial constraints and administrative barriers.

Reports have surfaced indicating that students are being compelled to seek alternative means to finance their living expenses, with some being issued ultimatums to self-fund if the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat fails to promptly disburse payments. This distressing circumstance has prompted urgent appeals to the Government of Ghana to intervene decisively and alleviate the hardships faced by its citizens studying abroad.

Beyond the immediate financial implications, the predicament has given rise to profound psychological distress among the affected students. Many find themselves unable to fully engage in essential academic activities, such as submitting assignments and sitting for exams, due to access restrictions resulting from unpaid fees and administrative hurdles.

Expressing their dismay and urgency, impacted students are imploring the Government of Ghana to demonstrate compassion and expeditiously resolve the crisis. The perceived lack of responsiveness from governmental authorities has left many students feeling abandoned and unsupported in their pursuit of higher education opportunities abroad.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, the Government of Ghana faces mounting pressure to prioritize the welfare of its citizens studying abroad and uphold its commitment to fostering education and human capital development. Failure to address the crisis promptly could result in lasting repercussions, not only for the affected students but also for Ghana’s standing as a provider of quality education and supporter of its citizens’ aspirations.

In response to the alarming circumstances confronting Ghanaian students in the UK, students are urgently calling upon the government to take immediate and decisive measures. These include expediting stipend payments, addressing administrative impediments, and safeguarding the psychological welfare of the students. The time for action is paramount, and the government must heed the calls for assistance from its citizens abroad to prevent irreparable harm.