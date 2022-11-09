Stratcomm Africa Ready For December 2022 Edition of GGFS

Stratcomm Africa and the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement say all is set for the December 8 to 12 Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.

The show, which is on the theme: “Unleashing Growth – Spread the Love” would witness exciting activities such as exhibition, gardening workshops and masterclasses for adults and children, garden playground for children, Christmas family activities, as well as a paint and sip session.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Stratcomm Africa’s annual end-of-year thanksgiving service, praise jam, will also once again take place at the park on the December 11, 2022.

It said the show exhibitors were poised to meet patrons garden needs with a wide variety of plants, garden ornaments, furniture and other garden- themed items, such as clothing and many others, to contribute to sprucing up their homes and surroundings for Christmas whilst contributing to the fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

The statement said the theme encouraged all and sundry to take actions to contribute to a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier and a more beautiful Ghana.

Madam Esther A.N. Cobbah, CEO of Stratcomm Africa and Convener of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, on her part said: “Christmas is a time of love, we call on all to show love for each other and spread love, including showing love to the earth on which we live.

“Climate change and environmental degradation threaten our very existence and we all have a duty to fight to protect Mother Earth. As we are aware, COP27 is ongoing now and we encourage all to take responsibility and contribute to the fight against environmental degradation. We all have a role to play.”

Madam Cobbah stated; “There is health, beauty, wealth and more in protecting the earth, so this Christmas and beyond, go on, love the earth and spread the love.”

Earlier this year, the Movement celebrated 10 years since its inception and reaffirmed the commitment to contributing to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through promoting a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier, and more beautiful Ghana.

Stratcomm Africa, through the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, continues to empower all Ghanaians to adopt Eco friendly lifestyles and help promote sustainable living.