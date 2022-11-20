Stratcomm Africa to support SMEs with effective communication skills

Some Small and Medium Enterprises will benefit from the professional expertise of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) with the introduction of the Annual Brand Reputation Week and Awards celebration.

Through the initiative, Stratcomm Africa will provide an opportunity for these SMEs, individuals and organisations to deepen their appreciation of effective communication approaches for brand enhancement for growth and development.

The week-long celebration is aligned with Global Entrepreneurship Week (14th -20th November 202), which is a special week set aside to celebrate entrepreneurs and empower them to scale up their businesses.

The event is on the theme: “Skill up in communication to scale up your business.”

Ms Esther A. N. Cobbah, the Founder and CEO of Stratcomm Africa, speaking at the launch said the Week celebration aimed to help focus attention on the value that a strong brand reputation brings to countries, organisations and individuals.

He said the theme highlighted the importance for entrepreneurs to acquire the right business and communication skills to grow their businesses.

She said the event would focus on the use of digital communication for reputation management and enterprise growth.

Ms Cobbah said the current growth in digitalization created the opportunity for entrepreneurs to reach a wide audience with their products and services, therefore if the right knowledge and skills were applied, entrepreneurs could grow their businesses and effectively manage their reputation.

She said Stratcomm Africa had the expertise to impact positively on the operations of SMEs using digital communication for reputation management and enterprise growth while contributing positively to total national development and enhancement.

She said there would be a Clinics Reputation slated for November 30, 2022, to provide communication consultancy advice to SMEs and organisations, who were looking to grow by taking their business in a new direction, exploring new challenges or requiring fresh perspectives to help them succeed.

The Founder said Stratcomm Africa through the Business Clinics would offer one-on-one consultation to SMEs, while offering them the strategies, skills and support to grow and develop their business.

She said they would officially Launch of SME Communication Awards scheme to allow SMEs to showcase how communications impact their businesses.

“The SMEs with the most impactful communications approach will be awarded and some will be given the opportunity to receive professional communications services from Stratcomm Africa,” she said.

Ms Awura Abena Agyeman, CEO, WEAR Ghana, commended Stratcomm Africa for the initiative to support SMEs close their communication gap.

Other activities for the event include organisation of workshops on business Planning, discussion on the role of communication in business development, discussion on reputation management, discussion on the role of digital, communication in business growth, the importance of research in communication and media relations

In Ghana, SMEs account for 92 per cent of all businesses and about 70 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

It is, therefore, beyond dispute that SMEs have the potential to support domestically driven growth in both emerging and established industries and to increase the economy’s resilience.