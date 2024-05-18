Strategic Team Performance: Navigating VUCA Ecosystems Through Ecological And Systemic Coaching

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, corporations face unprecedented challenges due to the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) ecosystem.

Businesses and organisations in this technological dispensation and AI rapid advancement era must adopt and deploy innovative ways to foster cooperation, collaboration, and communication beyond the linear ways of profit-driven mass production with less interest in more profound human resource development and integration for collective growth and results.

The future of work into the 5th and 6th industrial revolutions is environmentally, socially, and governance (ESG) driven. Ecological and Systemic coaching becomes the niche of coaching required to integrate prudent environmental relatedness, vital social cohesion, people-focus, and integrity-grounded governance for rapid and meaningful growth and development.

These become a turnkey to stimulate well-being, team & group performance, psychological safety and meaningful bondedness within corporate settings.

Ecological and Systemic coaching, in this article’s sense, is an integration or braiding of ecological coaching and systemic thinking coaching to create a coherent sense of continuous awarenessing of what is present in the invisible quantum level, the physical levels, the conscious and unconscious mind that influence our purpose, potentials, performance, teams & group (community) to impact an established or desired outcome for corporate profit, environmental growth and people development.

Every system is an environment pregnant with many possibilities and potentials; what is required is how to harness its interconnectedness and relatedness, not just to produce results but also to make every factor seamlessly inter & intra-dependent and wired.

This speciality of a coaching approach is geared towards sustainable growth, holistic perspective, innovation, collective resilience, adaptability, collaboration, integrity-corporate-governance, quantum entanglement, global coherent, effective & malleable decision-making, collective personal purpose integration, well-being & psychological safety, and authentic social responsibility.

In the African certain, I equate ecological and systemic coaching to ubuntu, where I say, “I am because of us, we are because of the universe, and the universe is because of all.”

A seamless dance between executive function, leadership roles, Human resource management, People and culture, Talent Acquisition, Learning and development, etc., hinges on such coaching.

Every individual has his or her own ways of being (ontology) and the functioning of multiple brains (mbraining: the head, gut, and heart). Dr Bruce Lipton states that the human being, at the cellular level, comprises 50 trillion individual cells working in the 4Cs (collaboration, communication, connection, and coordination).

Through ecological and systemic coaching, these are harnessed and entangled into one unit to produce a desired evoked and envisioned outcome.

The universe or environment has its own ways of being, and the corporate bodies, through their vision, mission, values, organogram, promise of service & delivery, etc., also have their ways of being.

Through ecological and systemic coaching, a deeper level of coherence is braided to explore life fulfilment and corporate growth beyond numbers and achievement.

This article seeks to highlight some profound impact of ecological and systemic coaching on corporate and public c-suites, teams, groups, departments, customers, share & stakeholders, etc., on how to cultivate, activate, reflect and navigate business operations in a VUCA ecosystem for success, satisfaction, growth and development.

1. Holistic Understanding of the power of interconnectedness and relatedness in an ecosystem: Ecological and systemic coaching raises a holistic way of being to how an organisation interacts internally and externally with team dynamics and individual mindsets, behaviour and attitudes to foster a comprehensive understanding of the system as a whole.

2. Sustainable Growth through Balancing Targets and Well-being: This coaching supports corporations in anchoring a paradigm shift from a static fixation on success through targets and profits to a balance with well-being, psychological safety, and transformational leadership. Sustainable growth encapsulates employee-centrism, compelling customer experience, and environmental responsiveness.

3. Adaptability and Resilience to navigate the unknown and uncertainty: Ecological and systemic coaching aids corporate bodies in unlearning and relearning their perception and worldviews with uncertainties and unknown moments.

The evocation of presence during such coaching creates and stimulates the possibility of adapting and building resilience to meander through the fast-changing phases of doing business.

4. Braiding Decision-Making to produce collective ownership of thought, emotions( feelings & moods) and action: Effective decision-making can be likened to braiding hair or forging a metal; it is not linear but requires dexterity in integrating thoughts, emotions, feelings, moods and actions to align with core corporate values, purpose, and objective.

This kind of coaching inspires and empowers leaders and teams with deeper insights to influence their decisions to reduce potential consequences and achieve a holistic outcome.

5. Cultivating and Navigating Collaborative Innovation to harness and maximise Collective Intelligence: Every department and teams demonstrate itself in a certain languaging sense and varied worldviews, and it takes ecological and system coaching to facilitate a shared spirit of interconnectedness and interdependence to promote collaboration and synergy.

This way of coaching cultivates open communication and navigates tolerance for diverse perspectives to leverage collective and adaptive intelligence to drive innovation to achieve common goals.

6. Authentic Social Responsibility to Impact and Influence Community Development: In a VUCA ecosystem, ecological and systemic coaching supports corporate entities in designing their social responsibilities from the depths of authenticity rather than just spending the budget to meet public expectations.

Empathy for social drive impacts and positions an entity as an integral part of community development.

This kind of coaching facilitates the integration of authentic social responsibility into the organisation’s culture to give employees, stakeholders and customers ownership for the collective good of humanity.

Ecological and systemic coaching, in a nutshell, presents a transformative and strategic team performance integration into business cultures to navigate the VUCA ecosystem in this post-pandemic era. It allows the system to cultivate the best approaches to influence their environment, social responsibility, and governance to give everyone a space to belong.

The Writer: Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, PCC

Transformational Coach | Certified Professional Corporate Trainer | Professional Certified mBIT Master Coach| Lead Consultant & Trainer for Zoweh Global Consult | President – ICF Ghana Chapter

Contact: +233243-085932 | info@zowehglobalconsult.com |www.linkedin.com/in/scofray | www.coachscofray.com