Stray Bullet at Customs Checkpoint Injures Bystander, Sparks Calls for Accountability

A routine anti-smuggling operation at Ghana’s Sogakope customs checkpoint turned chaotic Wednesday evening, leaving a 53-year-old engineer hospitalized after being struck by a stray bullet.

The incident, which occurred between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on February 19, has reignited concerns over the use of force during border enforcement and exposed simmering tensions between security protocols and public safety.

Alex Adzinku, an engineer with the South Tongu District Assembly, was waiting near the Volta Region checkpoint when customs officers opened fire to intercept a suspected smuggled Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan entering from Togo. According to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), officers acted on intelligence and attempted to stop the vehicle, but its occupants abandoned it and fled. During the pursuit, warning shots were fired, one of which struck Adzinku in the left arm, fracturing the bone. He was initially treated at Sogakope’s Comboni Hospital before being transferred to Accra for advanced care.

The GRA, in a February 20 statement, confirmed an internal investigation and expressed “deep condolences” to Adzinku, pledging to “prevent similar incidents.” This marks the second shooting at the same checkpoint in two years, raising questions about recurring lapses in operational safety. Volta Regional Minister James Gunu visited the site Thursday, urging calm while calling for a thorough probe. “Let investigative bodies do their work,” he said, while admonishing customs personnel to “maintain professionalism” during operations.

Critics argue the episode underscores a systemic failure to balance aggressive revenue protection with civilian welfare. Customs officers, tasked with curbing rampant smuggling along Ghana’s borders, often operate in high-pressure environments. Yet the repeated use of firearms in populated areas—without clear safeguards—has drawn scrutiny. “Firing warning shots near bystanders is inherently risky,” said security analyst Kwame Mensah. “This isn’t just about training; it’s about rethinking protocols to prioritize lives over cargo.”

The incident also highlights fragile community relations. Sogakope residents, while acknowledging the economic toll of smuggling, increasingly view checkpoints as sites of danger rather than security. “We’re caught between smugglers and officers who act recklessly,” said local trader Efua Atta. Such mistrust complicates the GRA’s mandate, as public cooperation is vital for intelligence-gathering.

Meanwhile, Adzinku’s injury has broader implications. As a public servant, his case amplifies calls for accountability beyond compensatory gestures. The GRA’s promise of “safety for all stakeholders” rings hollow to many, given the checkpoint’s history. For now, all eyes are on the investigation’s findings—and whether they’ll translate into tangible reforms. As one Accra-based policymaker noted anonymously, “Revenue matters, but so does public trust. Lose one, and the other crumbles.”