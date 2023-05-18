Stray Cattle Disrupt Learning Environment at Mmeredane Basic School

Mmeredane M/A Basic School in the Sunyani Municipality is facing a serious disruption to its academic activities due to the frequent intrusion of stray cattle onto the school premises.

The presence of these animals has created a range of nuisances, including grazing on the school’s lawn, forcing students to abandon their classrooms to drive them away.

In a conversation with Space FM, Mr. Francis Konto, the Headmaster of the school, expressed concern over the escalating issue and called for immediate action to address this menace.

Mr. Konto highlighted a particularly distressing incident where a cow entered a classroom while lessons were in progress, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

He appealed to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and the Unit Committee of the area to collaborate and find a lasting solution to this problem, as it hampers the promotion of effective teaching and learning.

In addition to the disruptions caused by the cattle, the safety of the students is also at risk.

The uncontrolled presence of large animals within the school premises poses potential dangers, including accidents and injuries.

It is imperative that authorities take prompt measures to ensure the well-being and uninterrupted education of the students at Mmeredane Basic School.

To alleviate this challenging situation, the school administration, local authorities, and relevant stakeholders must work together to develop a comprehensive plan. Implementing measures such as securing the school’s perimeter, providing fences, and engaging with local herders to prevent the animals from entering the premises are essential steps to mitigate the disruption caused by the stray cattle.

The collective efforts of the community and relevant authorities will help create a safe and conducive learning environment for the students, enabling them to focus on their studies without constant disturbances.