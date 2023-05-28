Stream all the action at the 2023 Roland Garros live on Showmax Pro

The road to Roland-Garros 2023 is over and it’s time for the world’s best to shine on the clay-court. The much awaited 2023 French Open commences at Roland Garros in Paris from Sunday, 28th May 2023, and with the tournament set to air live on Showmax Pro, tennis fans will be able to catch all the action live until the 11th June 2023.

Without defending champion Rafael Nadal, this year will be the first since 1998 that has not featured either Nadal or the now retired Roger Federer. However, this year’s men’s field is led by World number 1 and the reigning US Open Champion, Carlos Alcaraz, who looks to be the future heir to the men’s tennis throne post the dominant of era of the big three in Nadal, Federer and Djokovic. Nobody heads into the major with more championships than 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, you cannot simply write him off from winning a record 23rd grand slam. Other eyes will be the rest of the top seeds in Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Danish breakout star Holger Rune.

World number one and reigning champion, Iga Swiatek is a three-time major winner after capturing the 2020 and 2022 French Opens as well as the 2022 US Open. Swiatek aims to become the first back-to-back women’s champion at the major in 16 years since Justine Henin won three in a row from 2005 – 2007. She is joined by the likes of 2021 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, as well as top-10 seed like Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Dari Kasatkina and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

While a lot of the stars are chasing historic and personal accomplishments it cannot be predicted who will take the crown and carve their names in Roland Garros history, being on top of your game, laser focus, soft hands at the net, coupled with a Teflon temperament, will be the ultimate prerequisite for those in line for the title.

All the action from the much-anticipated major can be live streamed and enjoyed by Showmax Pro Subscribers in ROA excluding those in South Africa, Lesotho and Mauritius.