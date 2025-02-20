Streaming Giants Like Netflix Face Pressure to Fund South Africa’s Network Upgrades

South Africa’s telecommunications industry is pushing for a seismic shift in how the costs of network infrastructure are shared, with streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube now in the crosshairs.

The Association for Communications and Technology (ACT), a key industry body, is leading the charge, calling for “Fair Share” arrangements that would require over-the-top (OTT) service providers to contribute to the build and maintenance of the country’s digital networks.

The debate, which gained momentum in August 2024, centers on the disproportionate burden shouldered by local network operators like MTN and Vodacom, who have invested heavily in infrastructure to meet the surging demand for data—a demand largely driven by OTT platforms. While these streaming giants rely on telecom networks to deliver their services, they currently contribute little to the costs of maintaining or expanding this infrastructure.

MTN South Africa has welcomed the ACT’s proposal, arguing that OTT providers benefit significantly from the networks built and maintained by telecom operators. “While OTTs invest in undersea cables to deliver traffic to our network, MTN commits significant capital expenditure to build and maintain this infrastructure,” the company stated. Vodacom echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the exponential growth in data traffic—fueled by streaming services—has outpaced the sector’s ability to invest sustainably.

The issue is particularly pressing in rural and underserved areas, where the digital divide remains stark. Vodacom pointed out that while telecom operators have made strides in expanding access through social obligations, license fees, and universal service fund contributions, OTT providers have not shared in these responsibilities. “To close the digital divide, it is evident that the connectivity ecosystem needs further investment,” Vodacom said.

The ACT argues that OTT platforms generate revenue directly tied to network usage, effectively competing with traditional service providers like MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, and Cell C. By contributing to infrastructure costs, these platforms would help balance resource utilization and ensure that network operators can continue to invest in expansion and upgrades. “This benefits all stakeholders and fosters a healthier marketplace,” the ACT stated.

The proposed framework would require OTT providers to pay usage-based fees, determined through mutual agreements grounded in commercial fairness and legal considerations. The ACT believes this approach would incentivize network operators to invest further in infrastructure, ultimately improving connectivity and service quality for South African users.

However, the proposal is not without controversy. Critics argue that imposing additional costs on OTT providers could lead to higher subscription fees for consumers, potentially limiting access to digital content. Others question whether such a model could stifle innovation or create barriers to entry for smaller streaming platforms.

Despite these concerns, the ACT remains steadfast in its vision. The organization is calling for a flexible, non-disruptive approach that balances the interests of all stakeholders. “The goal is to create an enabling regulatory framework that is technology-neutral, treats similar services consistently, and fosters fair competition,” the ACT said.

As the debate unfolds, South Africa’s telecommunications and streaming industries find themselves at a crossroads. The outcome could reshape the country’s digital landscape, determining who pays for the infrastructure that powers the modern economy—and who reaps the rewards. For now, the pressure is on streaming giants like Netflix to step up and share the load.