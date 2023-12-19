Street Academy hosts  dinner for homeless children

The Street Academy, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has held its annual dinner for street, needy, deprived and less-fortunate children in Accra.

It was organised to show love to the children as part of activities to mark the Christmas festivity.

Food, drinks, water, snacks, among others were provided for over 500 street children to make merry.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ataa Lartey, the Executive Director of the Academy, said it was an annual programme during which children were fed and supported to have fun.

Mr. Lartey said the Academy’s objective was to empower the less privileged and vulnerable within the Communities to be able to live normal and professional lives.

He noted that, “It’s not the fault of these children, just bad parenting that has brought these children on the street. If people come in to support us, they will not be on the street. They are our future leaders.”

According to him the purpose of the party was to allow the less-privileged children to interact with prominent people and share the season’s love with them.

Mr Lartey said showing care to the children would make them feel part of the society, adding that Street Academy provided the necessities of shelter, food and clothing to the children and gave them formal education and provided healthcare for them.

“Ghana was among the first countries to rectify the Convention on the Rights of Children, so this should not only be on paper, but it should also be a reality. We do a lot of Conventions and Treaties, but implementation is the problem. We are implementing all the Rights of Children. We want them to have Basic Education, Education is the key to success,” he added.

He said, next year the children the academy would provide an ultramodern playing ground for the children and the community.

Mr Emmanuel Frimpong, Board Member of Street Academy, said it was joy to give back to the society and care for the children as well.

He said most of the children do not have parents to support them with the necessary items they needed as some also were homeless and survived on the streets.

Mr Frimpng who is also the President of Africa Tourism Research Network, added that “as part of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, it will be a great opportunity to educate the children to draw closer to God and not give up in life as well” saying through hope, determination, hardworking and prayer the children would great in the future.

Nii Tettey Obroni Onamonsro ll, Kokomlemle Mantse, said it was important to invest in children to become better people in the country.

According to him “effort should be put in place to push children on the street to become great leaders and not rebellion children.”

He pleaded with institutions, corporate organisation, stakeholders, and other entities to assist in any form of support to the children.