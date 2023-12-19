Street Academy receives food items from Nelly and Friends Foundation

The Nelly and Friends Foundation, has donated food items to pupils of the Street Academy School, in Accra.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, bags of sachet water, bottled water, packs of soft drinks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sets of pens, pencils, sharpeners and erasers, exercise books, and packs of toilet rolls, among others.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Ms Shamsia Fiator, Leader of the Foundation said the vision of the foundation was to reach out to poor, underprivileged persons and orphans in the society, adding that they were the future leaders of the nation.

“Children are a blessing, and they are also the future leaders of the nation so we will continue to support them and create a better world,” she added.

Ms Fiator said, “we must support the underprivileged children like pupils of Street Academy and put smiles on their faces.”

She appealed to parents to take care of their children and love them.

Ms Fiator, also, urged parents to invest in the education of their wards and cautioned them to stop purchasing expensive funeral clothes which were not beneficial to the development of their children.

Ms Nelly Quarcopome, Member of the foundation said its core mandate was to take care of street children and orphans, to make their lives better.

She called on Ghanaians to join hands with the foundation to alleviate the suffering of children who were in need.

Mr Ataa Lartey, Chief Executive Officer of Street Academy thanked the donors for their kind gesture and appealed to other organisations and private individuals to come and support the academy.