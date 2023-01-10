Street Academy supports pupils with learning materials 

Street Academy, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has presented 3,600 exercise books to over 400 pupils in Accra to motivate them to learn as they return to school. The books are worth over GHS18,000.00.

It was supported by Ms Melani Lea Mennella, a Human Right Lawyer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seapro Trade.

Mr Ataa Lartey, the Executive Director of Street Academy, said the support was in line with the institution’s mission to use education, culture, and sports to expose the hidden talents of less fortunate children living on the streets of Accra.

He said the books would also serve as motivation for the pupils to remain committed to education and “know that someone cares and loves them.”

He said, “as schools reopen on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the students would be equipped with the materials at hand to start their academic work.”

Mr Lartey encouraged the children to focus on their academic work to become better citizens and contribute to Ghana’s developmental agenda.

Speaking at the event, Ms Melani Mennella said every child had the right to education and therefore, there was the need to support them as they go back to school.

She said the learning materials would go a long to help the children and reduced the burden on parents as most of them found it difficult to provide their wards with learning materials when school reopened.

Ms Mennella urged the students to make good use of the items given to them as education was the key to success.

A JHS 1 student of Private Odartey Lamptey School and a beneficiary of the donation, Elisha Eshun, said the materials would help to him study better and keep up with his classwork exercises.