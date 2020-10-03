Street Academy a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) on Saturday extended support to about 300 students in Accra with some learning items to motivate them to learn as they go back to school.

The donation was supported by Madam Melani Mennella, Human Rights Lawyer in collaboration with “Between Pictures Project.Org,” Founded by Mariusz Suiejek; the materials included exercise books, pens, pencils, and face masks.

Mr Ataa Lartey, Senior Labourer, Street Academy said the support was in line with the institution’s mission to use education, culture, and sports to expose the hidden talents of the less fortunate children living on the streets of Accra.

He said this would serve as a motivation for the students to remain committed to education and know that someone cares and loves them adding that the institution gives training to students from the ages of 10 to 14 years for three years.

He said as schools reopened partially on Monday, October 5 the students would be equipped with the materials at hand to start their academic work.

Mr Lartey, also a child advocate encouraged the children to focus on their academic work to become better citizens to contribute to the nation’s economy, their family, and selves.

Madam Mennelle, Human Rights and Legal Researcher said she was in the country to do some works and during the lockdown and came into contact with the Street Academy and was touched to extend such support to the students.

She said in the recent past they had supported the Academy with Food items, portable drinking water, school uniforms amongst others.

She said they had plans to replicate similar gestures to students in the Volta Region and had extended some support to children in Darkuman-Cable also a suburb of Accra.

She said the project would also be featured in the National Geography column on Oct 23.

Augustus Amartey Fio a JHS 2 student of Derby Avenue School, Arena Accra, and a beneficiary of the supply said the materials would help him keep up with his classwork, homework exercises, and study better.