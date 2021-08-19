Street lighting critical to road and public safety-NRSA

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has called for street lighting, illumination of major highways and town centres to reduce road accidents and highway robberies and improve security at night.

Mr Kwame Koduah Atuahene, Head of Regulations, Inspection and Compliance of the NRSA, said the current public outcry about lack of street lighting in some parts of cities and highways at night should be a wake-up call on city managers to come up with immediate solutions.

“As stakeholders in ensuring safety of road users in the country, it is critical for us all to make this issue a priority, especially as we prepare to enter the heavy traffic season and shopping period of the year,” he advised.

Mr. Koduah Atuahene made the call at the NRSA mid-year review meeting in Takoradi.

He said the failure of some District Assemblies, Cities and Municipalities to abide by their own established standards in city planning and provision of lighting on streets and highways, posed a major risk to road users especially at night.

He therefore appealed to the law enforcement agencies to intensify patrols in communities, roads and highways with less street lighting and illumination at night.

He said the NRSA would continue with its advocacy role by ensuring proper usage and observance of road regulations by all road users as part of its mandate.

According to Mr Atuahene, in many cities, pedestrian walkways were non-existent and the ones available, have been taken over by traders exposing pedestrians to the risk of a crash in urban centres.

“Our law enforcement and city authorities must ensure that our roads are not turned into hawking and selling centres,” Mr Koduah Atuahene stressed.

He cautioned that the NRSA would soon take the fight to city authorities to ensure that they do away with pedestrian obstructions within their jurisdiction for public good.