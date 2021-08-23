Street lighting system in Bolgatanga to be overhauled – MCE

Mr Joseph Atuura Amiyuure, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region, says all street lighting systems within the Township will be overhauled and re-fixed.

It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on October 7, 2020 commissioned newly installed street lights in the olgatanga as part of his visit to the Upper East Region.

Eleven months after, most of the street lights, including; traffic lighting systems which were installed had broken down.

Speaking to students of the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College (BNTC) when they appealed for street lights on the road leading to the campus from the Regional Hospital, Mr Amiyuure said the lighting systems had been rehabilitated over the months.

“We have gotten to a stage that is more even expensive to spend money to rehabilitate, so we are thinking about overhauling the whole system. We have taken stock of all the lighting systems in the Municipality apart from those that came recently.

“We have gotten the total cost that will make it possible to fix the lighting system in Bolgatanga,” the MCE said.

He said the Assembly had sent a request to the Ministry of Energy, “Apart from relying on the Energy Ministry, we also think that as an Assembly, we have the capacity, if we cannot fix all at a go, we should be fixing them in stages.”

According to Mr Amiyuure, there was surplus of about 150 poles and lambs each after the main street lights on the highway were fixed.

He said some of the poles and lambs would be fixed on areas without street lights in the Municipality including; the road between the Regional Hospital and the College. “So it would not be long, we will fix the light from the main Hospital to your school.

“We have fixed a lot at the Midwifery Training College. We will do the same for your school. So be rest assured that it will be done,” the MCE told staff and students of the BNTC.

The President of the BNTC’s Students Representative Council (SRC), Mr Benjamin Asaana Ndegumah, said it was risky for students to walk on that stretch of road between the College and the Hospital at night.

He recounted that on several occasions, students were attacked and their mobile phones snatched from them by robbers on the road, and stressed on the need to have the road properly lit for the safety of students at night.