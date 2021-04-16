Stress Sense Organisation (SSO), has donated 100 branded reflective vests to the Ghana Military Police in Burma Camp, Accra.

The donation forms part of SSO’s continuous effort to assist stakeholders in the sector to curb road accidents in the country.

The items worth over GHC22, 000.00 were the fourth donation this year alone to various stakeholders including; the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service.

Mr Christopher King, the Legal Advisor of SSO, said the donation was to support officials of the Ghana Military Police’s feasibility, especially when they were on duty in the night.

He said keeping the road safe needed collaboration from all partners and expressed SSO’s continuous support for the road sector.

“This collaboration called for advocacy, education and awareness creation to curb the menace on our roads,” he added.

Lt. Col. David Mensah Addi, Commanding Officer, Ghana Military Police, said that was the first time his outfit got such support from outside and expressed his gratitude for the gesture.

He also expressed their readiness to collaborate with SSO in more areas to minimise road accidents in the country.

Mrs Gloria Laryea, a Trustee of SSO, took time to explain the road safety colours on the branded vests.

