Street Sense Organisation donates protective vests to Police MTTD

The Street Sense Organisation (SSO), an NGO championing road safety campaign and education, has donated a thousand pieces of reflective vests to the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.

The donation has been an annual exercise by SSO to all road safety law enforcers and other partners in the sector to augment government’s efforts in providing protective gear to the enforcers.

It also formed part of SSO’s annual road safety education and awareness creation during and after Christmas and Easter festivities.

The items cost 45,000 dollars (GHC 675,000) and would enhance the activities of the police in discharging their duties.

Mr Sampson Oddoye, the National Coordinator of SSO, said the vests would serve dual purposes, thus, to protect the police while discharging their duties and at the same educate all road users about road safety.

He said the colour of the vests were far visible and they had luminous trappings around them that reflect, especially in the night.

He announced that their road safety campaign at the various lorry stations within the Greater Accra and Eastern region was ongoing and urged both drivers, passengers, and pedestrians to abide by the road and traffic rules and regulations to minimise accidents during and after the festivities.

COP Ebenezer Doku, the Director General of MTTD, thanked the organisation for its continuous support to the Police.

He said the vests enhanced their visibility and at the same time protect the lives of officers while discharging their duties.

Similar donations were made to the Ghana Military Police and the National Road Safety Authority last month.