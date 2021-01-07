The Street Sense Organisation (SSO) has donated 500 pieces reflective vests to the Motor, Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.

The items worth GHC195,000.00 was to support the activities of the MTTD in curbing accidents as well as saving lives on the country’s road.

Mr Samson Oddoye, the National Coordinator of SSO, who presented the items, said it is to assist the MTTD in terms of visibility and controlling road safety in the country.

He said it would also help them to effectively control road traffic during and after the swearing-in of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 7.

Mr Oddoye said recent statistics had shown that road accidents were on the rise again and urged the powers that be to support the MTTD to achieve their goals of reducing carnages on our roads.

“This is our humble donation to the Ghana Police to promote the safety of the citizens as well as the safety of the roads,” he said.

Superintendent Dr. Sasu Mensah, Director of Operations, MTTD, who received the items on behalf of the Police Administration, said over the years, they had developed partnership with SSO to reduce accidents on the roads.

That partnership, he said, was beneficial to all and expressed their gratitude to the SSO for its continuous support.

He said they would use the items for the intended purpose to achieve their goal of reducing road accidents in the country.

“As Oliver Twist we are asking for more…we are asking for collaborations and this type of gestures, so that at the end of the year road traffic accidents will be downsized in the country,” Supt. Dr Mensah added.

Mr Christopher King, SSO Legal Advisor, urged the public to embrace road safety to reduce the carnage on the roads.

He said: “Road safety is not an individual issue and must be embraced collectively as a nation”.

He also invited all Ghanaians to take safety seriously, adding, “those who can take one little step to promote safety should do so… if not now when… if not you, who?

SSO was set up in 2011 to improve the challenges associated with road and transport agencies to ensure safety for all stakeholders.

It has since been working with main partners towards the realisation of the United Nations decade of action on road safety in the country.