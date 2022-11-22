Street Sense Organisation supports Military Police

The Street Sense Organisation (SSO) a road safety non-government organisation (NGO) championing road safety education and awareness in Ghana, has donated 100 pieces of branded reflective vests to the Ghana Military Police in Accra.

The vests worth GH¢63,000 are to facilitate the work of the officers at their posts.

Mrs Gloria Laryea, a Trustee at the SSO, said their constant support for the unit was because they were satisfied with their contributions in the sector.

She said: “We all know the menace and havoc road accidents are causing in this country.

“It is in place to support the road law enforcers with safety equipment to enhance their work as well as curb the fatalities on our roads.”

Lt. Col. David Addi, the Commanding Officer of Ghana Military Police, thanked the SSO for their continuous support.

He said the gesture signifies the cooperation between the two, and that the items would further strengthen their resolve to work harder to curb road carnages.

Mr Yao-Doe Tamakloe, a Director-in-Charge of Operations, in an interview, said SSO has acknowledged the tremendous sacrifice Ghana Military Police Command renders to the country.

“Aside responding to major fatal road accidents in the country, they also ensure safety at our airport, and we deem it fit to support their activities through donating these items to facilitate their work,” he added.