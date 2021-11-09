Street Sense Organisation to launch 2021 road safety campaign

Street Sense Organisation (SSO) in collaboration with Pernod Ricard Ghana will embark on road safety education in the Accra metropolis to remind drivers of the dangers in drink driving.

The campaign, which is an annual event, is normally organised during Christmas and the Easter festivities at selected lorry parks in accident prone areas.

Mr Samson Oddoye, National Coordinator of SSO, announced this when the team paid a courtesy call on the Director-General of Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko in Accra.

He said the courtesy call was to officially inform the Director-General about the impending road safety campaign, invite the Department as well as introduce their new partner.

Pernod Richard Ghana, is a French Wine and Spirit company, which deals in Wine and Spirit which has expressed the hope that their partnership would yield the intended results of reducing road carnages during festive season,he said.

Dr Samuel Sasu Mensah, Director of Operations, MTTD, who stood in for his Boss, said the Department, as part of its plan, would increase visibility in road accident prone areas to curb fatalities during the festivities.

He noted that road accidents increased during Christmas seasons and they had a comprehensive plan to dispatch officers to check over speeding, drink driving, educate road users, as well as to enforce the road traffic regulations.

“We are also bringing all stakeholders on board to limit road carnages and this time around, we will send the safety messages to our Mosques and Churches,” he added.

He reminded the public that it was an offence to operate drinking bars at lorry stations and called for collaborations with the MMDAs to enforce the bye laws to put offenders to book.

“There will also be a nationwide launch of road safety campaign on Wednesday, November 10,” he said and appealed to drivers to always comply with the road traffic regulations to protect lives.

Ms Eunice Osei-Tutu, Corporate Relations Manager, Pernod Ricard Ghana, said they are glad to partner SSO do the campaign in Accra and expressed the hope that their future collaborations will extend the campaign to the other regions.

The SSO also presented two pieces of branded Harness to the Director-General and the Director of Operations, with the promise to donate more later to facilitate the work of the Department.

In the first nine months of 2021,

11, 858 crashes with 2,126 casualties were recorded.