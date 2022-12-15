‘Street Sweepers’ initiative launched

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has launched the Street Sweepers Initiative to help in managing waste in the city to complement the “Clean Your Frontage Project.”

The launch was in collaboration with betPawa, a gaming company, and the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

The Street Sweepers initiative is a special sanitation programme with 200 sweepers who would focus on four major ceremonial streets; John Evans Atta Mills High Street, Asafoatse Nettey Road, Kinbu Gardens through Octagon, and Circle to Kaneshie First Light.

They would be deployed in two working shifts of 12 hours per day from 0600 hours to 1800 hours.

They would also be supported by officers of the Public Health Department, who would enforce the sanitation bye-laws.

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, advised stakeholders, especially hawkers and traders, to police their immediate environs to complement the exercise.

She expressed gratitude to betPawa for supporting the initiative and called on other companies and stakeholders to get onboard to scale-up the project.

“I also urge other sister districts to join hands with the AMA to make Greater Accra the cleanest in Africa as envisioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” she said.

“The Street Sweepers initiative is not a duplication of role, but rather to complement the efforts of “Operation Clean Your Frontage,” which was launched by the Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, in June 2020, to make citizens more responsible in cleaning their premises, especially their frontage.”

This is to ensure a clean and healthy environment and ultimately cleaner communities.

Nii Armah Ashong-Katai, the Communication Manager of betPawa, said the company’s mission was to empower the people by providing opportunities to transform their lives.

“We look to doing this in ways that touch as many people as possible; that’s why we’re most associated with betting, football and the betPawa Premier League.”

He entreated everyone within the Accra Metropolis to play their role to ensure the success of the initiative while assuring that betPawa would do what it took to make a positive long-term difference in sanitation.

The company is constructing a new betPawa Football Arena at Prampram, it painted markets around Accra, and assisted the Gaming Commission of Ghana to launch a new responsible Gaming Call Centre.