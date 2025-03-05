Streetwise Boxing Foundation Boosts Accra Gyms with Equipment Donation

The Streetwise Boxing Foundation, led by CEO Michael Amoo-Bediako, delivered a surge of support to Ghana’s boxing community on Tuesday, donating essential training gear to three gyms in Accra’s historic hubs of Jamestown and Bukom.

The initiative, aimed at nurturing grassroots talent, saw the Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club, Bronx Boxing Gym, and Bukom Boxing Gym receive gloves, apparel, footwear, and equipment, including punching bags and skipping ropes.

Amoo-Bediako framed the gesture as a “reinvestment in Ghana’s boxing future,” stressing that local fighters possess world-class potential but require better resources, management, and motivation. “We have the talent; what we need now is sustained support,” he said, revealing that sports kit manufacturer StarPro had expressed interest in backing Ghanaian boxers. The donation tour began at Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club, where Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Abraham Kotei Neequaye and coach Vincent Akai Nettey welcomed the foundation’s team.

At the Bronx Boxing Gym, Amoo-Bediako paid tribute to coach Carl Lokko, a pivotal figure in his boxing journey and the strategist behind Richard Commey’s IBF lightweight title win. “This gym has bred five WBO African champions and countless national titlists—it’s a blueprint for success,” he said, honoring Lokko’s recent “Coach of the Year” accolade.

The final stop, Bukom Boxing Gym, underscored both hope and hardship. Senior coach Ouartelai “Wutor” Quartey thanked Streetwise but appealed for urgent upgrades to the roofless facility. “We’re molding champions under the sun and rain. Help us shield these dreams,” he urged. Coach Augustus Dodoo echoed the call, vowing to “produce a world champion” with continued support.

Former GBA president Samir Captan, representing the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in Africa, struck a cautionary note, urging discipline among fighters and condemning match-fixing. “Arranged fights tarnish Ghana’s boxing reputation and deter sponsors,” he warned. The event closed on a note of unity—a blend of gratitude, ambition, and resolve to restore Ghana’s foothold in global boxing.