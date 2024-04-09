Streetwise Foundation Donates Boxing Equipment To James Town Gym

Streetwise Foundation, an organization founded by UK-based world championship-winning manager and promoter, Michael Amoo-Bediako, has presented boxing equipment to James Town Boxing Gym in Accra.

Michael Amoo-Bediako led Ghana’s Richard Commey to win the IBF Lightweight title with Coach Carl Lokko who now manages Africanus Neequaye, a product of Prince De Henry Educational Complex and Labone SHS.

Africanus Neequaye who trains under Coach Ransford Amugi at the James Town Gym and his colleagues were delighted to receive the equipment made up of boxing gloves, shoes, and head gear.

He said the donation has inspired and motivated him to train hard towards his dream of winning a world title.

Coach Ransford Amugi a rising coach who has unearthed some good young boxers, like Samuel Plange and Africanus thanked Michael Amoo – Bediako and the Streetwise Foundation.

He was very happy Ghana won some medals at the 13th African Games for boxing and noted that if more attention is given to boxing they will do better.

The presentation took place at James Town Old City Engineers premise, with one of the popular Wulomo in attendance.