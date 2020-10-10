Madam Mary Awelana Addah, Programmes Manager of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has stressed the need to strengthen judicial integrity and accountability to sustain public confidence in the country’s judicial system.

She said transparency and accountability in the judicial process was crucial in promoting good governance at all levels and encourage Ghanaians to file complaints on corruption and other related activities,

Madam Addah made the call at a community forum on judicial processes and corruption reporting in Kumasi.

It was organized by GII as part of its “Increasing Citizens Power to fight Corruption: Contributions of the Judicial Service” project which is being supported by GIZ.

The forum was among other things, aimed at educating the public on the various anti-corruption initiatives undertaken by the Judicial Service to curb corruption within the Service and raise awareness of citizens on corruption reporting platforms in the country.

Participants included opinion leaders, traditional rulers, religious groups, and civil society organizations.

Madam Addah pointed out that the introduction of the anti-corruption action plan, which focused on increasing integrity, transparency, and accountability, reducing opportunities for corruption, and dealing efficiently and effectively with complaints would help fight corruption in the country’s judicial processes.

She said it was important that citizens were made aware of all judicial processes through continuous public education to help prevent people from falling prey to corrupt officials in the course of seeking justice.

This, according to Madam Addah would improve public trust and confidence in the justice system,

Justice Kofi Akrowiah, Supervising High Court Judge of Kumasi, said the Judiciary was committed to ensuring that all forms of corrupt activities were eradicated to improve public trust and confidence.

He said the code of ethics guiding the activities of Judges had been introduced while online transaction portals have also been introduced to reduce human contact in the system.