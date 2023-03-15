Strengthen partnerships for improved healthcare delivery- Health Director

Ms. Grace Billi Kampitib, Kwadaso Municipal Director of Health Service, has called for effective collaboration and partnerships among health facilities in the area to help improve healthcare delivery.

She said effective and efficient health delivery was not the sole responsibility of the public institution but rather, partnership between the public and the private providers, adding that, her office would continue to strengthen linkages with the key stakeholders and players in the sector to improve outcomes.

Ms. Kampitib was speaking at the 2022 annual performance review meeting of the health directorate at Kwadaso on the theme: “Improving network of practice and partnership for continuity of care: The role of stakeholders in health.”

The meeting took stock of the previous year’s performance of facilities within the Municipality, identified challenges and the way forward.

Touching on the importance of the event, Ms. Kampitib said the occasion was to review performances against planned activities, commend practitioners for achievements, document and share best practices.

It was also to identify gaps and cross-examine challenges to come out with new strategies for improvement.

According to the Director, the year under review saw a great reduction of COVID-19 cases and an improved uptake of vaccinations.

She indicated that 77.4 per cent of residents in the area were fully vaccinated whilst over 97 per cent of the eligible population had received at least one dose of any of the prequalified vaccines, adding that there were no deaths recorded of the virus.

She said six maternal deaths were recorded, while still birth rate increased from 10.7 per cent to 12.9 per cent and Anaemia in pregnancy at 36 weeks’ gestation increased from 27.5 per cent to 32.2 per cent.

Skilled delivery rate improved marginally from 39.4 per cent to 43.9 per cent as against a target of 60 per cent with the SDA hospital, HopeXchange and Maranatha hospitals, contributing more to the numbers.

Ms Kampitib, said there was high indebtedness of the National Health Insurance Scheme to facilities in the municipality and this, coupled with high cost of both drugs and consumables, were having negative impact on the quality of healthcare delivery.

She commended the health workers and all other stakeholders in the sector for the enormous contribution and sacrifice in the year under review and called for more work to be done.

Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), assured the Directorate of the Assembly’s commitment, saying that, the Assembly would continue to support to help improve healthcare.

Individuals and facilities which had worked selflessly to improve service delivery in the area were awarded for their hard work and commitment to duty.